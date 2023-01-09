Concordia Stingers dig deep in the third to win against Bethel Royals

The Bethel Royals and the visiting Concordia Stingers were tied going into the third, but Concordia pulled away for a 4-3 victory in game action.

Concordia's Brooke Gibson scored the game-winning goal.

Six goals were scored in the first period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second period.

Zero goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

The Stingers took the lead early when Brooke Gibson scored. That left the final score at 4-3.