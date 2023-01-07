Concordia Stingers beat in overtime the Bethel Royals

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Concordia Stingers come away with the close win over the Bethel Royals on the road on Friday. The final score was 4-3.

Concordia's Brooke Gibson scored the game-winning goal.

The first period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

Zero goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

In overtime, it took 3:59 before Brooke Gibson scored the game-winner for the road team.