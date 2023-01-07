Concordia Stingers beat Bethel Royals in overtime

The Bethel Royals hosted the Concordia Stingers in the action on Friday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Concordia prevailed. The final score was 4-3.

Concordia's Brooke Gibson scored the game-winning goal.

The first period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

Zero goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

In overtime, it took 3:59 before Brooke Gibson scored the game-winner for the road team.