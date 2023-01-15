Concordia Cobbers secure much-needed win

The Concordia Cobbers have gone through a tough spell with a run of 10 straight defeats. But after a 5-2 victory over the St. Scholastica Saints, things are looking brighter.

The Saints took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Gabby Gamst . Lily Holtz assisted.

The Cobbers' Paige Hanson tied it up halfway through the first, assisted by McKenzie Oelkers and Lexi Woodward .

The Saints took the lead in the middle of the first when Hanley Block scored, assisted by Taylor Murray .

The Cobbers' Jerica Friese tied the game 2-2 late into the first, assisted by Reghan Bork and Abbey Hardwick .

The second period ended with a 5-2 lead for the Cobbers.

Next up:

The Cobbers are set to face Bethel at 7 p.m. CST, while the Saints face St. Olaf at 7 p.m. CST. Both games take place Friday.