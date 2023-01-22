Concordia Cobbers reverse deficit to clinch victory
The Concordia Cobbers were challenged and were behind by 1-2 after two periods in the game against the Bethel Royals. However, the change came in the third period and the game ended in 3-2 for home-team Concordia.
Concordia's Jerica Friese scored the game-winning goal.
The Royals took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Kallie Abrahamson . Julia Helget and McKayla Machlitt assisted.
Megan Johnson scored early into the second period, assisted by Lindsey Muntifering and Kallie Abrahamson.
The Cobbers made it 2-1 with a goal from Morgan Sauvageau .
Paige Hanson tied the game 2-2 early into the third period, assisted by Ellie Brewer .
The Cobbers took the lead early when Jerica Friese scored, assisted by Grace Doerring . With that, the Cobbers turned the game around.
Next games:
The Cobbers travel to the St. Olaf Oles on Friday at 7 p.m. CST. The Royals will face Northland on the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST.