Concordia Cobbers reverse deficit to clinch victory

The Concordia Cobbers were challenged and were behind by 1-2 after two periods in the game against the Bethel Royals. However, the change came in the third period and the game ended in 3-2 for home-team Concordia.

Concordia's Jerica Friese scored the game-winning goal.

The Royals took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Kallie Abrahamson . Julia Helget and McKayla Machlitt assisted.

Megan Johnson scored early into the second period, assisted by Lindsey Muntifering and Kallie Abrahamson.

The Cobbers made it 2-1 with a goal from Morgan Sauvageau .

Paige Hanson tied the game 2-2 early into the third period, assisted by Ellie Brewer .

The Cobbers took the lead early when Jerica Friese scored, assisted by Grace Doerring . With that, the Cobbers turned the game around.

Next games:

The Cobbers travel to the St. Olaf Oles on Friday at 7 p.m. CST. The Royals will face Northland on the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST.