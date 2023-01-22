Concordia Cobbers grab extra point vs. Bethel Royals in overtime

The Concordia Cobbers and the visiting Bethel Royals tied 2-2 in regulation on Saturday. Concordia beat Bethel in overtime 3-2.

Concordia's Jerica Friese scored the game-winning goal.

The Royals took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Kallie Abrahamson . Julia Helget and McKayla Machlitt assisted.

Megan Johnson scored early into the second period, assisted by Lindsey Muntifering and Kallie Abrahamson.

The Cobbers made it 2-1 with a goal from Morgan Sauvageau .

Paige Hanson tied the game 2-2 early into the third period, assisted by Ellie Brewer . The game went to overtime.

Just over one minutes in, Jerica Friese scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Grace Doerring .

Next games:

The Cobbers travel to the St. Olaf Oles on Friday at 7 p.m. CST. The Royals will face Northland on the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST.