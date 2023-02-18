Concordia Cobbers and Saint Mary's Cardinals drew 1-1

The teams split the points when the Concordia Cobbers hosted the Saint Mary's Cardinals. The final score was 1-1.

The Cobbers first took the lead in the third period, with a goal from Jade Ford , assisted by McKenzie Oelkers .

The Cardinals tied the score 1-1 with five seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Kas Kingston , assisted by Jordy Wyant and Jenna Kurkowski .

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.