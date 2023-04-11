Sponsored By
Cobbers select familiar face to lead women's hockey program

Jason Gregoire previously led the Concordia College women's hockey program from 2015-2018.

Jason Gregoire, center, has been named women's hockey coach for Concordia College.
Today at 8:45 AM

MOORHEAD — The Concordia Cobbers have turned to a familiar face to lead their women's hockey program.

Concordia hired Jason Gregoire, the school's athletic director Rachel Bergeson announced Monday, April 10. Gregoire previously was the program's head coach from 2015-2018.

“I know it was a really hard decision when he left Concordia, but we all know that our career paths take us in different directions," Bergeson said. "One of the lessons that I’ve learned is that nothing is permanent. ... I’m certainly excited to welcome him back.”

Gregoire takes over for Maureen Greiner, who recently announced she was stepping down as head coach of women's hockey and women's golf at Concordia.

"I'm excited to get the opportunity to come back to a place that has meant so much to me both as a player and a coach," Gregoire said.

Gregoire posted a 47-46-12 record in his previous stint with the Cobbers that lasted four seasons. He left the program in 2018 to become the hockey director for the West Fargo youth hockey program.

Concordia had a 37-25-10 record in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and got the Cobbers to three of four MIAC semifinals during his previous tenure as the program's head coach.

“Jason is steady," Bergeson said. "He’s going to bring a steady and positive energy to our women’s program.”

In 2022, Gregoire became the hockey director for the Moorhead Youth Hockey Association. He will continue to help with the Moorhead Youth Hockey Association in a revised capacity.

Bergeson said Gregoire was among three finalists for the position.

“I am looking forward to meeting the team and setting expectations for the upcoming seasons,” Gregoire said. “I am eager to start the new journey with the program and to see what we can accomplish together.”

Bergeson added one of Gregoire's strengths is recruiting.

“He enjoys it and he’s well-connected," Bergeson said. “He really enjoyed getting out and watching kids compete and recruiting kids to come to Concordia. ... He's familiar with the program, he’s familiar with the challenges, he’s familiar with opportunities.”

Peterson covers college athletics for The Forum, including Concordia College and Minnesota State Moorhead. He also covers the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks independent baseball team and helps out with North Dakota State football coverage. Peterson has been working at the newspaper since 1996.