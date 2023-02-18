Brooke Power was the hero as Gustavus Golden Gusties beat St. Olaf Oles
The Gustavus Golden Gusties won at home against the St. Olaf Oles. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game came in the first period. <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/527846/brooke-power">Brooke Power</a> scored the goal and delivered the win for Gustavus.
Gustavus' Brooke Power scored the game-winning goal.
The hosting Gusties took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Brooke Power.
This makes an impressive nine straight victories for the Gusties.
Coming up:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.