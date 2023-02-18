Brooke Power was the hero as Gustavus Golden Gusties beat St. Olaf Oles

The Gustavus Golden Gusties won at home against the St. Olaf Oles. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game came in the first period. Brooke Power scored the goal and delivered the win for Gustavus.

This makes an impressive nine straight victories for the Gusties.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.