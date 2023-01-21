Bethel Royals secure much-needed win
The Bethel Royals have gone through a tough spell with a run of four straight defeats. But after a 3-2 victory over the Concordia Cobbers in a game that went to overtime, things are looking brighter.
Bethel's Lexi DeBace scored the game-winning goal.
The Cobbers tied it up 1-1 late in the first period when Abbey Hardwick scored, assisted by Grace Doerring and Paige Hanson .
Jerica Friese took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Reghan Bork and Paige Hanson.
Julia Helget tied the game 2-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Julia McAlpin and McKayla Machlitt . The game went to overtime.
In overtime, it took 1:52 before Lexi DeBace scored the game-winner for the road team.
Next up:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.