Bethel Royals secure much-needed win

The Bethel Royals have gone through a tough spell with a run of four straight defeats. But after a 3-2 victory over the Concordia Cobbers in a game that went to overtime, things are looking brighter.

Bethel's Lexi DeBace scored the game-winning goal.

The Cobbers tied it up 1-1 late in the first period when Abbey Hardwick scored, assisted by Grace Doerring and Paige Hanson .

Jerica Friese took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Reghan Bork and Paige Hanson.

Julia Helget tied the game 2-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Julia McAlpin and McKayla Machlitt . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 1:52 before Lexi DeBace scored the game-winner for the road team.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.