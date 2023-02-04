Bethel Royals score twice in the third to beat St. Scholastica Saints

The Bethel Royals defeated the St. Scholastica Saints 4-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Bethel pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The visiting Saints opened strong, right after the puck drop with Abby Pohlkamp scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Allie Bussey .

The Royals' Lindsey Albers tied the game 1-1 late in the first period, assisted by Megan Johnson .

The Royals took the lead within the first minute of the second period when Lexi DeBace scored, assisted by Lindsey Muntifering and Julia McAlpin .

Late, Lauryn Hull scored a goal, making the score 2-2.

Megan Johnson took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Lindsey Albers and Lexi DeBace.

Kallie Abrahamson increased the lead to 4-2 five minutes later.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.