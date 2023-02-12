Bethel Royals got a shutout against St. Catherine Wildcats

The Bethel Royals picked up a decisive home win against the St. Catherine Wildcats. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Royals took the lead when Brynn Swenson scored assisted by Kallie Abrahamson .

The Royals increased the lead to 2-0 early into the third period when Olivia Ruis beat the goalie.

The Royals made it 3-0 when Megan Johnson netted one, late in the third. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

On Friday, the Royals will host the Pipers at 7 p.m. CST and the Wildcats will play against the Blazers at 6 p.m. CST.