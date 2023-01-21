Bethel Royals end four-loss run

The game between the Concordia Cobbers and the Bethel Royals finished 3-2 after an overtime drama on Friday – no doubt a relief for Bethel after four straight defeats.

Bethel's Lexi DeBace scored the game-winning goal.

The Cobbers tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Abbey Hardwick late into the first period, assisted by Grace Doerring and Paige Hanson .

Jerica Friese took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Reghan Bork and Paige Hanson.

Julia Helget tied the game 2-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Julia McAlpin and McKayla Machlitt . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 1:52 before Lexi DeBace scored the game-winner for the road team.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.