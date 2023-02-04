Bethel Royals dig deep in the third to win against St. Scholastica Saints
The Bethel Royals and the visiting St. Scholastica Saints were tied going into the third, but Bethel pulled away for a 4-2 victory in game action.
The Bethel Royals and the visiting St. Scholastica Saints were tied going into the third, but Bethel pulled away for a 4-2 victory in game action.
The visiting Saints opened strong, early in the game with Abby Pohlkamp scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Allie Bussey .
The Royals' Lindsey Albers tied the game 1-1 late in the first period, assisted by Megan Johnson .
The Royals took the lead within the first minute of the second period when Lexi DeBace found the back of the net, assisted by Lindsey Muntifering and Julia McAlpin .
The Saints made it 2-2 with a goal from Lauryn Hull .
Megan Johnson took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Lindsey Albers and Lexi DeBace.
Kallie Abrahamson increased the lead to 4-2 five minutes later.
Coming up:
The teams meet again on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST, this time in St. Scholastica.