Bethel Royals couldn't stop Augsburg Auggies' winning run

The Bethel Royals and the Augsburg Auggies met on Saturday. Augsburg came into the game off the back of a run of six successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 8-2.

The Auggies took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Emily Cronkhite . Kennedy Stein assisted.

The Auggies' Payton Allen increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Kennedy Stein and Jenna Gerold .

The Royals narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Paige Landis late into the first, assisted by Sydney Eckert .

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Auggies.

The Auggies increased the lead to 4-2 within the first minute of the third period when Sydney Rydel netted one, assisted by Jenna Gerold.

The Auggies increased the lead to 5-2 early in the third when Kennedy Stein scored, assisted by Nora Stepan .

The Auggies increased the lead to 6-2 early into the third when Jenna Gerold beat the goalie, assisted by Claire Jenkins Coffman and Sydney Rydel.

Katie Flynn increased the lead to 7-2 two minutes later, assisted by Kennedy Stein.

Emily Schoeberl increased the lead to 8-2 seven minutes later.

Next games:

The Royals travel to Concordia on Friday at 7 p.m. CST. The Auggies will face Eau Claire on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST.