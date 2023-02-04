Augsburg Auggies win on the road against Concordia Cobbers

The Augsburg Auggies won the road game against the Concordia Cobbers 3-1 on Friday.

The Auggies took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Emily Cronkhite . Katie Flynn and Kennedy Stein assisted.

The Auggies' Sydney Rydel increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by C. Jenkins Coffman and Jenna Gerold .

Malia Schubert increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Nora Stepan .

Jerica Friese narrowed the gap to 3-1 four minutes later.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.