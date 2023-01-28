Augsburg Auggies win against Saint Benedict Blazers in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the Augsburg Auggies' home game against the Saint Benedict Blazers ran into overtime on Saturday. Augsburg snatched the win with a final score of 3-2.

Augsburg's Nora Stepan scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Blazers took the lead when Ava Stinnett scored assisted by Aurora Opsahl.

Auggies' Emily Schoeberl tallied a goal five minutes into the period, making the score 1-1. Nora Stepan and Dorothy Kearney assisted.

The Auggies took the lead in the very last seconds of the second period, with a goal from Sydney Rydel , assisted by C. Jenkins Coffman and Kennedy Stein .

Jenna Timm tied it up 2-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Aurora Opsahl. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 2:41 before Nora Stepan scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Emily Cronkhite .

The Auggies have now racked up six straight home wins.

Coming up:

The Auggies play Concordia away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST. The Blazers will face UW-Superior at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST.