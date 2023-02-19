Augsburg Auggies win 5-2 at home against St. Scholastica Saints

The Augsburg Auggies won at home on Saturday, handing the St. Scholastica Saints a defeat 5-2.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Auggies led 3-2 going in to the third period.

C. Jenkins Coffman increased the lead to 4-2 late into the third period, assisted by Julianna Teske .

The Auggies increased the lead to 5-2 with 11 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Malia Schubert , assisted by Nora Stepan and Emily Schoeberl .