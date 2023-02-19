Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
Women's College Women's College MIAC - Women's

Augsburg Auggies win 5-2 at home against St. Scholastica Saints

The Augsburg Auggies won at home on Saturday, handing the St. Scholastica Saints a defeat 5-2.

img_500253331_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 19, 2023 05:12 PM

The Augsburg Auggies won at home on Saturday, handing the St. Scholastica Saints a defeat 5-2.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Auggies led 3-2 going in to the third period.

C. Jenkins Coffman increased the lead to 4-2 late into the third period, assisted by Julianna Teske .

The Auggies increased the lead to 5-2 with 11 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Malia Schubert , assisted by Nora Stepan and Emily Schoeberl .

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.