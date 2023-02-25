Augsburg Auggies win 5-2 at home against Saint Benedict Blazers

The Augsburg Auggies won at home on Saturday, handing the Saint Benedict Blazers a defeat 5-2.

The visiting Blazers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Sami Hackley.

The Blazers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Jenna Timm scored, assisted by Aurora Opsahl.

The Auggies' Kennedy Stein narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first, assisted by Emily Cronkhite and Katie Flynn .

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Auggies.

Emily Cronkhite increased the lead to 4-2 early in the third period, assisted by Payton Allen .

The Auggies increased the lead to 5-2 with 18 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Malia Schubert , assisted by Carleigh Drill .