Augsburg Auggies win 3-2 on the road against Hamline Pipers

The Augsburg Auggies broke a tie game, winning 3-2 on the road over the Hamline Pipers on Saturday.

Augsburg's Payton Allen scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Auggies took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Emily Schoeberl .

The Pipers tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Annika Lindgren found the back of the net, assisted by Ashley Grabau .

Auggies' Jenna Gerold tallied a goal seven minutes into the period, making the score 2-1.

The Pipers tied the score 2-2 early in the third period when Sydney Lemke beat the goalie, assisted by Cheyenne Abear .

Payton Allen took the lead late in the third.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Pipers face Bethel at 7 p.m. CST and the Auggies take on St. Scholastica on the road at 7 p.m. CST.