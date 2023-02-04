Augsburg Auggies win 3-1 on the road against Concordia Cobbers

The Augsburg Auggies won on the road on Friday, handing the Concordia Cobbers a defeat 3-1.

The Auggies took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Emily Cronkhite . Katie Flynn and Kennedy Stein assisted.

The Auggies increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first when Sydney Rydel scored, assisted by C. Jenkins Coffman and Jenna Gerold .

Malia Schubert increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Nora Stepan .

Jerica Friese narrowed the gap to 3-1 four minutes later.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.