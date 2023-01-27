Augsburg Auggies victorious against Saint Benedict Blazers

The Augsburg Auggies defeated the home-team Saint Benedict Blazers 2-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Augsburg managed to pull out a win.

Augsburg's Elizabeth Fagerlind scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Auggies took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Emily Cronkhite .

The Blazers tied the score 1-1, after only five seconds into the second period when Corrine Brown found the back of the net, assisted by Aurora Opsahl.

Elizabeth Fagerlind took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Tenley Stewart .

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.