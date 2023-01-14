Augsburg Auggies victorious against Bethel Royals
The Augsburg Auggies defeated the visiting Bethel Royals 2-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Augsburg managed to pull out a win.
The Augsburg Auggies defeated the visiting Bethel Royals 2-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Augsburg managed to pull out a win.
Augsburg's Kennedy Stein scored the game-winning goal.
The Royals took the lead with a minute left in the first period, with a goal from Lexi DeBace .
Nora Stepan scored late into the second period, assisted by Katie Flynn and Emily Cronkhite .
The Auggies took the lead with one second remaining of the third period after a goal from Kennedy Stein.
With this win the Auggies have six straight victories.
Coming up:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.