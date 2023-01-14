Augsburg Auggies victorious against Bethel Royals

The Augsburg Auggies defeated the visiting Bethel Royals 2-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Augsburg managed to pull out a win.

Augsburg's Kennedy Stein scored the game-winning goal.

The Royals took the lead with a minute left in the first period, with a goal from Lexi DeBace .

Nora Stepan scored late into the second period, assisted by Katie Flynn and Emily Cronkhite .

The Auggies took the lead with one second remaining of the third period after a goal from Kennedy Stein.

With this win the Auggies have six straight victories.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.