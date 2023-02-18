Augsburg Auggies score twice in the third to beat St. Scholastica Saints

The Augsburg Auggies defeated the St. Scholastica Saints 6-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Augsburg pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The hosting Saints took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Kayla Kasel . Jessie Ketola assisted.

The Saints increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Mariah Haedrich scored, assisted by Allie Bussey and Abby Pohlkamp .

Nora Stepan scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Tenley Stewart .

Late, Julianna Teske scored a goal, assisted by Malia Schubert , making the score 2-2.

Emily Schoeberl took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Kiley Wahlin and Malia Schubert.

Emily Cronkhite increased the lead to 4-2 five minutes later, assisted by Payton Allen .

Julianna Teske increased the lead to 5-2 one minute later, assisted by Malia Schubert and Emily Schoeberl.

Five minutes later, Julianna Teske scored yet again, assisted by Carleigh Drill , securing a 2-6 comeback win for the Auggies.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST.