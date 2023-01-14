Augsburg Auggies score twice in the third to beat Bethel Royals

The Augsburg Auggies defeated the Bethel Royals 2-1. The game was tied after two periods, but Augsburg pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

Augsburg's Kennedy Stein scored the game-winning goal.

The Royals took the lead with a minute left in the first period, with a goal from Lexi DeBace .

Nora Stepan scored late into the second period, assisted by Katie Flynn and Emily Cronkhite .

The Auggies took the lead with one second remaining of the third period after a goal from Kennedy Stein.

This makes an impressive six straight victories for the Auggies.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.