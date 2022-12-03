SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Augsburg Auggies got a shut out against St. Olaf Oles

The Augsburg Auggies picked up a decisive road win against the St. Olaf Oles. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 03, 2022 05:16 PM
The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Auggies took the lead when Payton Allen scoredopened the scoring assisted by Nora Stepan and Kennedy Stein .

With a minute left, Emily Cronkhite scored a goal, making the score 2-0.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST, this time in Augsburg.

