Augsburg Auggies got a shut out against St. Olaf Oles

The Augsburg Auggies picked up a decisive road win against the St. Olaf Oles. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Auggies took the lead when Payton Allen scoredopened the scoring assisted by Nora Stepan and Kennedy Stein .

With a minute left, Emily Cronkhite scored a goal, making the score 2-0.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST, this time in Augsburg.