Augsburg Auggies beat Saint Benedict Blazers in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Augsburg Auggies won 3-2 at home against the Saint Benedict Blazers on Saturday.

Augsburg's Nora Stepan scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Blazers took the lead when Ava Stinnett scored assisted by Aurora Opsahl.

Auggies' Emily Schoeberl tallied a goal five minutes into the period, making the score 1-1. Nora Stepan and Dorothy Kearney assisted.

The Auggies took the lead in the very last seconds of the second period, with a goal from Sydney Rydel , assisted by C. Jenkins Coffman and Kennedy Stein .

Jenna Timm tied it up 2-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Aurora Opsahl.

The Auggies took the lead early when Nora Stepan found the back of the net, assisted by Emily Cronkhite . The 3-2 goal held up as the game winner.

The Auggies have now racked up six straight home wins.

Coming up:

The Auggies play Concordia away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST. The Blazers will face UW-Superior at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST.