Augsburg Auggies beat Bethel Royals and continue winning run

The game between the Bethel Royals and the Augsburg Auggies on Saturday finished 8-2. The result means Augsburg has seven straight wins.

The visiting Auggies took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Emily Cronkhite . Kennedy Stein assisted.

The Auggies increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Payton Allen scored, assisted by Kennedy Stein and Jenna Gerold .

The Royals' Paige Landis narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first, assisted by Sydney Eckert .

The Auggies scored one goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Auggies increased the lead to 4-2 within the first minute of the third period when Sydney Rydel found the back of the net, assisted by Jenna Gerold.

The Auggies increased the lead to 5-2 early in the third when Kennedy Stein netted one, assisted by Nora Stepan .

The Auggies increased the lead to 6-2 early into the third when Jenna Gerold scored, assisted by Claire Jenkins Coffman and Sydney Rydel.

Katie Flynn increased the lead to 7-2 two minutes later, assisted by Kennedy Stein.

Emily Schoeberl increased the lead to 8-2 seven minutes later.

Next up:

The Royals travel to the Concordia Cobbers on Friday at 7 p.m. CST. The Auggies will face Eau Claire on the road on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST.