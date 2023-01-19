After seven straight wins, the winning run has ended for UW-Eau Claire Blugolds

The game between the home team UW-Eau Claire Blugolds and the visiting Augsburg Auggies finished 2-2. The result means that Eau Claire's run of seven straight wins has come to an end on Wednesday.

The Auggies took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Emily Cronkhite .

The Blugolds' Taylar Meier tied it up in the first period, assisted by Emily Hart.

Kennedy Stein scored late into the second period, assisted by Katie Flynn and Emily Cronkhite.

The Blugolds made it 2-2 with a goal from Sophie Rausch.

Next up:

The Blugolds travel to St. Scholastica on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST. The Auggies visit Gustavus to play the Gusties on Friday at 7 p.m. CST.