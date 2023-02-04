After five straight wins, the winning run has ended for St. Olaf Oles
The game between the home team St. Catherine Wildcats and the visiting St. Olaf Oles finished 3-2 after an overtime drama. The result means that St. Olaf's run of five straight wins has come to an end on Friday.
St. Catherine's Laura Denchfield scored the game-winning goal.
The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Wildcats took the lead when Marie Reimer scored the first goal.
The Oles tied the score 1-1, after only 33 seconds into the third period when Sophie McBane netted one, assisted by Grace Lankas and Annika Patterson .
Lauren Henriksen took the lead late in the third period, assisted by Samantha Lackmann and Isabel Burt.
The Oles tied the score 2-2 with 01.34 remaining of the third after a goal from Annika Patterson, assisted by Iona Welsch and Hannah Metric .
Just over zero minutes in, Laura Denchfield scored the game-winner for the home team.
Next games:
The teams meet again on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST, this time in St. Olaf.