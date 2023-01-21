After 12 straight wins, the winning run has ended for Gustavus Golden Gusties

The game between the home team Augsburg Auggies and the visiting Gustavus Golden Gusties finished 3-2 after drama in overtime. The result means that Gustavus' run of 12 straight wins has come to an end on Friday.

Augsburg's Nora Stepan scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and, after only 54 seconds into the second period, the Gusties took the lead when Sophia Coltvet beat the goalie assisted by Brooke Power and Molly McHugh .

The Auggies made it 1-1 with a goal from Katie Flynn .

The Auggies made it 2-1 halfway through when Nora Stepan found the back of the net, assisted by Payton Allen and Emily Schoeberl .

Brooke Power tied the game 2-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Kayla Vrieze . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:13 before Nora Stepan scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Emily Cronkhite and Katie Flynn.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST, this time in Gustavus.