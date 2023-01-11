A win at last for UW-Superior Yellowjackets

The UW-Superior Yellowjackets have ended their unfortunate run of five straight defeats. The much longed-for break came on the road against the Hamline Pipers. The game finished 4-2.

The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Anna Scherling. Jenna Hoops assisted.

The Pipers tied the score 1-1 in the very last seconds of the first period, with a goal from Emme Nelson , assisted by Haley Eder-Zdechlik .

Cora Coz scored early in the second period.

The Yellowjackets made it 3-1 with a goal from Andrea Stelling .

Sydney Lemke narrowed the gap to 3-2 late in the third period, assisted by Ally Steffensmeier .

Kailey Swerhun increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later.

Next up:

The Pipers host the St. Catherine Wildcats on Friday at 3 p.m. CST. The Yellowjackets will face Saint Benedict at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST.