A win at last for Hamline Pipers

The Hamline Pipers have ended their unfortunate run of nine straight defeats. The much longed-for break came on the road against the Bethel Royals. The game finished 2-1 in overtime.

Hamline's Haley Eder-Zdechlik scored the game-winning goal.

The Pipers opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Hannah Dorsey scoring in the first period.

Lindsey Muntifering scored late into the second period, assisted by Kallie Abrahamson and Julia McAlpin .

In overtime, it took 3:32 before Haley Eder-Zdechlik scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Cheyenne Abear and Ally Steffensmeier .

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.