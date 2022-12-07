A win at last for Bethel Royals

The Bethel Royals have ended their unfortunate run of six straight defeats. The much longed-for break came at home against the Northland Lumberjills. The game finished 4-0.

The hosting Royals took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Beth Velasco . Emily Moore and Megan Johnson assisted.

The Royals' Paige Landis increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Dylan Grilz and Maddi O'Connor .

Kallie Abrahamson scored early in the second period, assisted by Lexi DeBace .

The Royals made it 4-0 when Emily Moore beat the goalie, assisted by Lindsey Muntifering and McKayla Machlitt early into the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.

Coming up:

The Royals host Concordia on Friday at 7:10 p.m. CST. The Lumberjills will face Bethel on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST.