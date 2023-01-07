1-0 win for UW-Stevens Point Pointers over Hamline Pipers – Lauren Wincentsen was the hero

The UW-Stevens Point Pointers won their road game against the Hamline Pipers 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Lauren Wincentsen in the third period.

The Pointers first took the lead late in the third period, with a goal from Lauren Wincentsen, assisted by Natalie Ahern.

Next up:

The Pipers host UW-Superior on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST. The Pointers will face Saint Mary's on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.