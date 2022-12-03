1-0 win for St. Scholastica Saints over St. Catherine Wildcats – Mariah Haedrich was the hero

The St. Scholastica Saints won their home game against the St. Catherine Wildcats 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Mariah Haedrich in the third period.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.