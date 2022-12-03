1-0 win for St. Scholastica Saints over St. Catherine Wildcats – Mariah Haedrich was the hero
The St. Scholastica Saints won their home game against the St. Catherine Wildcats 1-0. The only goal of the game came from <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/542671/mariah-haedrich">Mariah Haedrich</a> in the third period.
The St. Scholastica Saints won their home game against the St. Catherine Wildcats 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Mariah Haedrich in the third period.
St. Scholastica's Mariah Haedrich scored the game-winning goal.
The Saints first took the lead late into the third period, with a goal from Mariah Haedrich, assisted by Lauryn Hull .
Next up:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.