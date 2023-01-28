1-0 win for St. Olaf Oles over Concordia Cobbers – Iona Welsch was the hero

The St. Olaf Oles won their home game against the Concordia Cobbers 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Iona Welsch in the first period.

The Oles took the lead with a minute left into the first period, with a goal from Iona Welsch. Grace Lankas and Hannah Metric assisted.

The Oles have now won four games in a row.

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.