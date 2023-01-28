Women's College | Women's College | MIAC - Women's

1-0 win for St. Olaf Oles over Concordia Cobbers – Iona Welsch was the hero

The St. Olaf Oles won their home game against the Concordia Cobbers 1-0. The only goal of the game came from <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/652938/iona-welsch">Iona Welsch</a> in the first period.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 28, 2023 11:02 AM
St. Olaf's Iona Welsch scored the game-winning goal.

The Oles took the lead with a minute left into the first period, with a goal from Iona Welsch. Grace Lankas and Hannah Metric assisted.

The Oles have now won four games in a row.

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.

