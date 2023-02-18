Sponsored By
1-0 win for Gustavus Golden Gusties over St. Olaf Oles – Brooke Power was the hero

The Gustavus Golden Gusties won their home game against the St. Olaf Oles 1-0. The only goal of the game came from <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/527846/brooke-power">Brooke Power</a> in the first period.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 17, 2023 09:26 PM

Gustavus' Brooke Power scored the game-winning goal.

The Gusties took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Brooke Power.

With this win the Gusties have nine straight victories.

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.