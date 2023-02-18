1-0 win for Gustavus Golden Gusties over St. Olaf Oles – Brooke Power was the hero
The Gustavus Golden Gusties won their home game against the St. Olaf Oles 1-0. The only goal of the game came from <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/527846/brooke-power">Brooke Power</a> in the first period.
The Gustavus Golden Gusties won their home game against the St. Olaf Oles 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Brooke Power in the first period.
Gustavus' Brooke Power scored the game-winning goal.
The Gusties took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Brooke Power.
With this win the Gusties have nine straight victories.
Next up:
The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.