Whitecaps sign former Gophers standout Catie Skaja to a one-year deal

RICHFIELD, Minn. — You go to college to work hard, study, build experience and turn all of that into a job after graduation. For former Minnesota Gophers standout forward Catie Skaja, that has been the exact path she has followed so far, right up to finding a career on the hockey rink.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Whitecaps announced that they have signed Skaja, 23, to a one-year contract. The signing comes just a few months after Skaja concluded a renowned career with the Gophers, notching 114 points in 160 career games, with 45 goals and 69 assists.

“Minnesota has and will always have the best hockey,” said Skaja, in a statement released by the Whitecaps. “Having the privilege to continue my career professionally here in Minnesota is a dream.”

For the Whitecaps, who lost to Toronto in overtime of the Premier Hockey Federation title game last season, Skaja brings a familiar name and a proven producer to their roster.

“Catie is very fast on transitions and I really love the way she is always attacking the puck. That is going to be a huge asset for us,” said Whitecaps general manager Chi-Yin Tse. “We want teams to try and keep up with our speed. She is also sneaky with her shot release and I love how she finds the open space on the ice.”

Skaja, who will make $35,000 next season with the Whitecaps, is a two-time gold medal winner with the U.S. U18 National Women’s Team at the 2016 and 2017 IIHF Women’s World Championships. She came to the U of M after a stellar prep career at New Prague, and admitted wanting to stay in her home state post-college.

“I wanted to stay close to home and have my family be there each weekend,” Skaja said.

She is the 14th Whitecaps player under contract for the upcoming season. Currently signed for 2023-24 are forwards Liz Schepers, Brittyn Fleming, Brooke Bryant and Claire Butrorac, as well as defender Olivia Knowles, all of whom signed two-year deals with the Caps this free agency period.

Forwards Ashleigh Brykaliuk, Anna Klein, Ronja Mogren, plus defenders Amanda Boulier and Sidney Morin are returning for the second year of their two-year agreements. Goaltenders Amanda Leveille and Chantal Burke will return on one-year deals. The team also announced the signing of rookie defender Maggie Flaherty to a one-year contract.

The team has yet to name their next head coach after parting ways with Rhonda Engelhardt in March, after the team finished 10-11-3 in the regular season.