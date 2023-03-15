Sponsored By
Women's College

Where to get a good cup of coffee during the 2023 Frozen Four in Duluth

The Bulldog Insider Podcast solicited advice from five veterans of the Bulldogs’ women’s hockey team on where to get coffee this week during the 2023 Women's Frozen Four at Amsoil Arena in Duluth

Latte art.jpg
Barista Laura Hamblin pours a rosetta design in a latte at Duluth Coffee Company.
Samantha Erkkila / File / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
March 14, 2023 07:22 PM

DULUTH — The University of Minnesota Duluth and Amsoil Arena are hosting the 2023 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four this week featuring Ohio State, Northeastern, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Teams will begin arriving on Wednesday with games getting underway on Friday. The NCAA championship will be decided on Sunday.

In anticipation of Duluth hosting this year’s Frozen Four, the Bulldog Insider Podcast solicited advice from five veterans of the Bulldogs’ women’s hockey team who have been in the Twin Ports for the past 5-6 seasons.

Here were their top choices of where to get a good cup of coffee during the 2023 NCAA Frozen Four in Duluth:

Bulldog Insider Podcast Previews NCAA Frozen Four

190 Coffee and Tea

1832 W Superior St, Suite 103, Duluth (1.6 miles from Amsoil Arena)
Website: 190coffeeandtea.com

Located in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Craft district, this is a go-to coffee shop for Bulldogs super seniors Anneke Linser, Kylie Hanley, Naomi Rogge, Emma Soderberg and Ashton Bell. In addition to coffee and espresso, 190 has non-coffee beverages, including caffeinated and herbal teas.

“The aesthetic is super calming and allows me to get a lot of homework done,” Rogge said.

Sticker on stained wooden surface features coffee cup and biscotti on saucer, with "190°" drawn into foam on coffee drink
This sticker at 190° Coffee and Tea, in Lincoln Park's Enger Lofts, was designed by Antonia Starzl of Duluth.
Jay Gabler / File / Duluth News Tribune

Dovetail Cafe & Marketplace

1917 W Superior St, Duluth (1.8 miles from Amsoil Arena)
Website: dovetailcafe.com

Another choice in the Lincoln Park neighborhood is Dovetail, which is part of the Duluth Folk School. In addition to coffee and espresso, the cafe has a small breakfast and lunch menu, and beer. It comes recommended by Linser and Rogge.

Full coverage of the 2023 NCAA Women's Frozen 4 women's header promo image copy.jpg
Check out more NCAA Women's Frozen Four coverage
Breaking news, photos, bracket info and more from the 2023 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four set for March 17 through 19 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.
March 13, 2023 01:29 PM

Dunn Brothers Coffee

2401 London Rd, Duluth (2.8 miles from Amsoil Arena)
Website: DunnBrothers.com

The log cabin on London Road across from the Edge Waterpark and Hotel is where you can find Bell and Soderberg twice as week, which says something as these two have made it a point to visit almost every coffee shop in the Duluth area. The independently owned franchise features a breakfast and lunch menu, in addition to coffee and espresso.

Duluth Coffee Company

105 E Superior St, Duluth (0.8 mile from Amsoil Arena)
Website: duluthcoffeecompany.com

A recommended stop by Linser, you can find the always popular Duluth Coffee Company products throughout the area, in addition to their cafe and roastery downtown. You can even pick up a bag of beans or grounds at any local grocery store to take home.

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
