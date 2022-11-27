Yale beats Minnesota Golden Gophers and continues winning run

The game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Yale on Saturday finished 4-3. The result means Yale has eight straight wins.

The first period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Yale players.

Zero goals were scored in the second period, and the Yale players led 4-3 going in to the third period.

Coming up:

On Friday the Gophers will play at home against the Mavericks at 6 p.m. CST, while the Yale players will face the Big Red home at 5 p.m. CST.