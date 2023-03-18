Wisconsin Badgers win over Minnesota Golden Gophers after drama in overtime

The Wisconsin Badgers have won their knock-out game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers 3-2 in a game that went to overtime, securing their spot in the next round of the playoffs.

Wisconsin's Caroline Harvey scored the game-winning goal.

The Gophers opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Taylor Heise scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Emily Oden and Abigail Boreen .

Laila Edwards tied the game 1-1 early in the third period, assisted by Jesse Compher .

Sophie Shirley took the lead one minute later, assisted by Maddi Wheeler .

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gophers tied the score 2-2 with 01.11 remaining of the third after a goal from Madeline Wethington , assisted by Taylor Heise.

In overtime, it took 16:47 before Caroline Harvey scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Jesse Compher and Britta Curl .