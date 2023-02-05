Wisconsin Badgers win 3-2 at home against St. Cloud State Huskies

The Wisconsin Badgers broke a tie game, winning 3-2 at home over the St. Cloud State Huskies on Saturday.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Courtney Hall . Klára Hymlárová assisted.

The Badgers' Jesse Compher tied it up halfway through the first, assisted by Caroline Harvey and Vivian Jungels .

The Badgers took the lead with a goal from Caroline Harvey in the middle of the first, assisted by Laila Edwards and Jesse Compher.

The Badgers increased the lead to 3-1 early into the second period when Laila Edwards scored, assisted by Chayla Edwards and Jesse Compher.

Taylor Lind narrowed the gap to 3-2 late into the third period.

Next up:

On Friday, the Badgers will host Minnesota at 6 p.m. CST and the Huskies will host UMD at 6 p.m. CST.