Wisconsin Badgers victorious against Bemidji State Beavers

The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Bemidji State Beavers 13-1 on Friday.

The visiting Badgers opened strong, with Maddi Wheeler scoring in the first minute, assisted by Casey O'Brien and Caroline Harvey .

The Badgers increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Casey O'Brien scoredopened the scoring, assisted by Maddi Wheeler and Sarah Wozniewicz .

The Badgers' Nicole LaMantia increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Sarah Wozniewicz and Casey O'Brien.

The Badgers increased the lead to 4-0 with a goal from Lacey Eden late into the first, assisted by Britta Curl and Casey O'Brien.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Badgers led 7-0 going in to the third period.

The Badgers increased the lead to 8-0 early into the third period when Britta Curl found the back of the net again, assisted by Marianne Picard and Sophie Helgeson .

The Badgers increased the lead to 9-0 early in the third when Sophie Shirley netted one yet again, assisted by Britta Curl.

Britta Curl increased the lead to 10-0 three minutes later, assisted by Sophie Shirley and Katie Kotlowski .

Mya Headrick narrowed the gap to 10-1 just one minute later, assisted by Shelby Breiland and Genevieve Hendrickson .

Casey O'Brien increased the lead to 11-1 four minutes later.

Grace Shirley increased the lead to 12-1 just one minute later, assisted by Natalie Buchbinder and Caroline Harvey.

Kirsten Simms then increased the lead to 13-1 late into the third, assisted by Sophie Shirley and Vivian Jungels .

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.