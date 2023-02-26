Wisconsin Badgers secure victory over Minnesota State

The 4-1 win at home sealed the victory for the Wisconsin Badgers in the series against Minnesota State. Wisconsin won in 2-0 games.

The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Sydney Langseth . Claire Butorac and Jamie Nelson assisted.

Britta Curl scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Jesse Compher and Laila Edwards .

Laila Edwards then tallied a goal midway through, making the score 2-1. Britta Curl and Chayla Edwards assisted.

The Badgers increased the lead to 3-1, after only 37 seconds into the third period when Sarah Wozniewicz netted one, assisted by Lacey Eden and Kirsten Simms .

Lacey Eden increased the lead to 4-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Casey O'Brien .