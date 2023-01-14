Wisconsin Badgers couldn't stop Ohio State Buckeyes' winning run

The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers met on Saturday. Ohio State came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 5-0.

The hosting Buckeyes opened strong, early in the game with Paetyn Levis scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Makenna Webster .

The Buckeyes increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Emma Maltais scored the first goal, assisted by Makenna Webster.

The Buckeyes increased the lead to 3-0 early in the second period when Jennifer Gardiner found the back of the net, assisted by Sophie Jaques and Makenna Webster.

The Buckeyes increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period when Paetyn Levis scored yet again, assisted by Emma Maltais and Sophie Jaques.

The Buckeyes made it 5-0 when Paetyn Levis beat the goalie, assisted by Makenna Webster and Emma Maltais late in the third. The 5-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

The Buckeyes travel to St. Cloud State on Friday at 3 p.m. CST. The Badgers visit Minnesota State to play the Mavericks on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.