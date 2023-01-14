SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Women's College | WCHA

Wisconsin Badgers couldn't stop Ohio State Buckeyes' winning run

The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers met on Saturday. Ohio State came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 5-0.


The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 14, 2023 04:31 PM
The hosting Buckeyes opened strong, early in the game with Paetyn Levis scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Makenna Webster .

The Buckeyes increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Emma Maltais scored the first goal, assisted by Makenna Webster.

The Buckeyes increased the lead to 3-0 early in the second period when Jennifer Gardiner found the back of the net, assisted by Sophie Jaques and Makenna Webster.

The Buckeyes increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period when Paetyn Levis scored yet again, assisted by Emma Maltais and Sophie Jaques.

The Buckeyes made it 5-0 when Paetyn Levis beat the goalie, assisted by Makenna Webster and Emma Maltais late in the third. The 5-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

The Buckeyes travel to St. Cloud State on Friday at 3 p.m. CST. The Badgers visit Minnesota State to play the Mavericks on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.

