Wisconsin Badgers beat St. Thomas and continue winning run

The game between the St. Thomas and the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday finished 3-0. The result means Wisconsin has four straight wins.

The Badgers increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Kirsten Simms netted one, assisted by Lacey Eden and Caroline Harvey .

The Badgers made it 3-0 when Casey O'Brien found the back of the net, assisted by Lacey Eden and Maddi Wheeler halfway through.

Next up:

On Friday, the St. Thomas players will play the Beavers at 3 p.m. CST, and the Badgers will play the Huskies at 7 p.m. CST.