Wisconsin Badgers beat Ohio State Buckeyes in overtime

The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Ohio State Buckeyes in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Wisconsin prevailed. The final score was 6-5.

Wisconsin's Kirsten Simms scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Casey O'Brien . Casey O'Brien and Sophie Helgeson assisted.

The Badgers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Britta Curl halfway through the first, assisted by Nicole LaMantia and Jesse Compher .

The Badgers' Jesse Compher increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Casey O'Brien and Nicole LaMantia.

The Badgers' Jesse Compher increased the lead to 4-0 late in the first, assisted by Vivian Jungels and Britta Curl.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Badgers led 4-2 going in to the third period.

The Buckeyes' Brooke Bink narrowed the gap again, assisted by Lauren Bernard at 3:11 into the third period.

Sophie Shirley increased the lead to 5-3 four minutes later, assisted by Casey O'Brien and Maddi Wheeler .

Jennifer Gardiner narrowed the gap to 5-4 five minutes later, assisted by Madison Bizal .

Paetyn Levis tied the game 5-5 five minutes later, assisted by Emma Maltais and Lauren Bernard. The game went to overtime.

Just over two minutes in, Kirsten Simms scored the game-winner for the home team.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Sunday at 2 p.m. CST, this time in Wisconsin.