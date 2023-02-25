Wisconsin Badgers beat Minnesota State in first game

The Wisconsin Badgers lead the series 1-0 against Minnesota State, after a 3-0 win at home and could clinch the series in the next game. In game one.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Badgers took the lead when Kirsten Simms scored the first goal.

Caroline Harvey then tallied a goal five minutes into the period, making the score 2-0. Maddi Wheeler assisted.

3-0 came from Sarah Wozniewicz who increased the Badgers' lead, assisted by Casey O'Brien and Sophie Shirley , late.

The teams play again for Game 2 on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.