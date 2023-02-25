Sponsored By
Women's College WCHA

Wisconsin Badgers beat Minnesota State in first game

The Wisconsin Badgers lead the series 1-0 against Minnesota State, after a 3-0 win at home and could clinch the series in the next game. In game one.

img_500259006_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 10:17 PM

The Wisconsin Badgers lead the series 1-0 against Minnesota State, after a 3-0 win at home and could clinch the series in the next game. In game one.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Badgers took the lead when Kirsten Simms scored the first goal.

Caroline Harvey then tallied a goal five minutes into the period, making the score 2-0. Maddi Wheeler assisted.

3-0 came from Sarah Wozniewicz who increased the Badgers' lead, assisted by Casey O'Brien and Sophie Shirley , late.

Next games:

ADVERTISEMENT

The teams play again for Game 2 on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
