Wisconsin Badgers beat Minnesota State and continue winning run

The game between Minnesota State and the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday finished 5-1. The result means Wisconsin has five straight wins.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 14, 2022 02:08 PM
Next up:

The Mavericks will travel to the Long Island University Sharks on Friday at 6:45 p.m. CST. The Badgers will face Quinnipiac on the road on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.

