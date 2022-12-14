Wisconsin Badgers beat Minnesota State and continue winning run
The game between Minnesota State and the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday finished 5-1. The result means Wisconsin has five straight wins.
Next up:
The Mavericks will travel to the Long Island University Sharks on Friday at 6:45 p.m. CST. The Badgers will face Quinnipiac on the road on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.